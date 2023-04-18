Beyond good rains: The making of a 'normal monsoon'

In meteorological terms, there is a world of difference between "normal" and "below normal" forecasts. Both IMD and Skymet had almost similar views on the emergence of El Nino, a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean, during the four-month monsoon season. What they differed on was the impact of El Nino and other factors in shaping the monsoon’s trajectory this year.

IMD’s first monsoon forecast for the year followed private weather forecasting agency Skymet’s prediction of a below-par monsoon at 94 per cent of the LPA. Both forecasts have a model error of plus and minus five per cent.