BTA talks: India proposes UK-style totalisation agreement with US

BTA talks: India proposes UK-style totalisation agreement with US

India has proposed a US totalisation pact on the lines of its UK agreement, aiming to prevent double social-security contributions and boost savings for thousands of Indians working in America

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

India has proposed signing a social security totalisation agreement with the United States (US) on the lines of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) agreement it concluded with the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this year, official sources told
Business Standard. 
The DCC agreement, signed on July 24 as part of the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), exempts Indian workers and their employers from paying UK social security contributions for up to three years when on temporary assignments.  Around 75,000 workers and over 900 companies are expected to benefit, resulting in savings of more than ~4,000 crore as a result of the
