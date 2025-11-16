BTA talks: India proposes UK-style totalisation agreement with US

India has proposed signing a social security totalisation agreement with the United States (US) on the lines of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) agreement it concluded with the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this year, official sources told

Business Standard.

The DCC agreement, signed on July 24 as part of the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), exempts Indian workers and their employers from paying UK social security contributions for up to three years when on temporary assignments. Around 75,000 workers and over 900 companies are expected to benefit, resulting in savings of more than ~4,000 crore as a result of the