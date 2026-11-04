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Cabinet approves five-year ₹2,814 cr push for critical mineral processing

The five-year scheme aims to strengthen India's critical mineral ecosystem, with implementation scheduled from 2026-27 to 2030-31

China has intensified its strategic dominance over the global supply of rare earth elements by adding critical minerals to its export control list.

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹2,814 crore capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing in India.

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹2,814-crore capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
 
The scheme will have a financial outlay of ₹2,814 crore and will be implemented over five years, from FY27 to FY31.
 
The initiative is aimed at strengthening India's critical mineral ecosystem.
 
The Cabinet approval comes as the government seeks to promote domestic capabilities in critical mineral processing.
 

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:10 PM IST