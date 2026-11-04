Cabinet approves five-year ₹2,814 cr push for critical mineral processing
The five-year scheme aims to strengthen India's critical mineral ecosystem, with implementation scheduled from 2026-27 to 2030-31
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹2,814-crore capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
The scheme will have a financial outlay of ₹2,814 crore and will be implemented over five years, from FY27 to FY31.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening India's critical mineral ecosystem.
The Cabinet approval comes as the government seeks to promote domestic capabilities in critical mineral processing.
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:10 PM IST