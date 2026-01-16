CBIC extends export incentives to postal shipments from January 15

In a move aimed at boosting e-commerce and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) exports, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended export-related benefits under the Duty Drawback, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) schemes to exports made through the postal route in electronic form, with effect from January 15, 2026.

“This landmark measure aims to provide a level playing field for exporters using the postal channel and to create a conducive and inclusive ecosystem for the growth of cross-border e-commerce,” the government said on Friday.

The decision is expected to significantly benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially exporters located in smaller towns and remote areas who rely on India Post for overseas shipments. The move is also expected to give a boost to postal exports.

To operationalise the change, CBIC has approved amendments to the Postal Export (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2022.

Over the past few years, the government has taken several steps to promote cross-border e-commerce exports. A dedicated chapter titled “Promoting Cross-Border Trade in the Digital Economy” was introduced in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to support exports through courier, post, e-commerce export hubs and Dak Niryat Kendras.

India currently has 28 Foreign Post Offices notified under the Customs Act, 1962. The release noted that “the Postal Export (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2022 enabled end-to-end electronic processing of export declarations for postal exports”, while automation of IGST refunds for postal exports was implemented in September 2024.

To further support small exporters, CBIC and the Department of Posts have set up over 1,000 Dak Niryat Kendras across the country under a hub-and-spoke model. These centres help MSMEs with booking and processing export parcels.

“The extension of export incentives to postal shipments marks another important milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to simplify procedures, reduce costs, and promote inclusive growth of India’s exports,” the release said.