US tariffs, shifting metrics and the risks facing India's economy in 2026

Also, India is reportedly close to signing a trade deal with the European Union (EU). Similarly, the country is negotiating with several other trading partners, which should help Indian exporters. Policy openness to trade must be welcomed, and India must aim to go the distance this year. The government has withdrawn a number of quality-control orders, which are essentially import barriers. Since India is aiming to sign trade deals with large trading partners such as the US and EU, it should also reduce tariffs in general, which will enable it to get into global value chains. India will benefit from trade agreements only if the domestic business environment improves in a sustained manner. Committees have been set up to push deregulation, and it would be interesting to see the pace and scale of intervention this year.

There will be important changes this year in the way the Indian economy is gauged and managed. A new series each for the consumer price index (CPI) and gross domestic product (GDP) will be released in February. The weighting of food in the CPI will likely reduce, making it more stable and predictable. Several issues have been pointed out by economists and experts in the current GDP series over the years, including the way activity in the informal sector is measured and how estimates of nominal output are deflated to arrive at real output. India is on course to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, and it’s important that measures designed to gauge economic activity and prices reflect the position on the ground. It is thus crucial that GDP and inflation series are updated at regular intervals.