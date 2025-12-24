Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2025: The year the world wobbled, and India adjusted to crises and change

2025: The year the world wobbled, and India adjusted to crises and change

With the trade deal with the US pending and President Trump keeping matters on hold, opportunity in a time of crisis appears to be the way forward

yearender, trade, war, 2025 analysis
premium

From wars and geopolitics to AI’s breakout moment, 2025 reshaped India’s economy, diplomacy and public life amid crises, reforms and global realignments. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

World events dominated, like never before, the front pages of newspapers in 2025: From the wars in Gaza and Ukraine to Donald Trump’s tariffs and the turmoil in Bangladesh. So did the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Yet the most searched word globally this year was “Gemini”, Google’s AI platform, underscoring the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide. 
In India, too, AI emerged as a central theme, with Gemini, Google, and ChatGPT competing with cricket and Bollywood in search trends. Reflecting this shift, Time named the “Architects of AI” as its 2025 Person of
Topics : Artificial intelligence year ender 2025 India-Pak conflict Gemini AI trade policy air pollution IndiGo crisis
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon