Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Central govt workforce likely to decline by nearly 50,000 in 2025

The Interim Budget documents for FY25 show central government employee strength is estimated to peak in 2024 at 3.51 million, growing 12 per cent over the preceding year

central govt employees
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The workforce in central government departments, excluding the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), is estimated to decline by approximately 50,000 employees by March 2025.

The overall expenditure on pay and allowances, however, is expected to increase by 6.9 per cent to Rs 3.2 trillion in the financial year 2024-25, according to the latest Interim Budget documents.  

The Interim Budget documents for FY25 show central government employee strength is estimated to peak in 2024 at 3.51 million, growing 12 per cent over the preceding year.

The 1.4 per cent decline projected for 2025 is driven by a 5.6 per cent (72,000)

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

Budget 2024: Centre may increase FY25 capex target for CPSEs by 12-13%

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

No adverse impact of ongoing Red Sea crisis so far on India's trade

Existing taxation structure for corporates very reasonable: Revenue secy

RBI may continue status-quo on short-term lending rate, say experts

Upto India to 'forcefully define' Quad partnership, says US envoy Garcetti

Govt aims to collect $1.7 billion revenue from online gambling tax in FY25

Topics : Narendra Modi CPSE Indian workforce Budget employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon