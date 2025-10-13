Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 15

The Chhattisgarh government will begin paddy procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) for the kharif marketing season 2025-26 from November 15.

Unlike previous years, the state government has not set any specific target for paddy procurement this season. In the 2024-25 season, the government procured 14.9 million tonnes (mt) of paddy from farmers at ₹3,100 per quintal.

To ensure farmers receive the correct amount, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government is providing an input subsidy in addition to the MSP. Chhattisgarh currently offers the highest price for paddy to farmers in the country.

A state government spokesperson said paddy procurement