Chinese brand Transsion rings a bell in India's smartphone market

Chinese brand Transsion, which does not sell a single mobile phone in its home market but has become a force to reckon with in Africa, is quietly making inroads into India and is close to joining the coveted club of top five smartphone players by volume.

In 2023 (CY23), Shenzhen-based Transsion won 8.6 per cent of the Indian smartphone market, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Three of its brands — Itel, Infinix, and Tecno — collectively had a 6.3 per cent share in CY22. It is even closing in on Oppo, a Chinese competitor, whose market share in CY23 as well