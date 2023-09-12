Coal India earmarks Rs 24,000-cr capital expenditure for evacuation

National miner Coal India Limited (CIL) will invest Rs 24,000 crore capital expenditure for building 61 'first-mile connectivity' (FMC) projects which would aid in the efficient evacuation of coal. The company said in a statement that, when completed, these projects would cumulatively have the capacity to handle 765 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of coal.

CIL had planned 35 FMC projects in 2021 with a capacity of 414.5 MTPA. Out of these, eight FMC projects with a capacity of 112 MTPA are already operational.

The initiative is part of the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20 trillion announced by the finance ministry in 2021. The package included Rs 50,000 crore for creating coal evacuation infrastructure and Rs 18,000 crore for mechanised coal transport. The move aligns with the Centre's efforts to reduce coal imports.

CIL stated that it is close to commissioning 17 more FMC projects with a capacity of 178 MTPA by the end of FY24. The remaining 10 projects, comprising 124.5 MTPA, are expected to be operational by FY25.

The upcoming second and third phases will account for evacuation capacities of 57 MTPA and 292 MTPA, respectively. The investments for these phases will sequentially be about Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 11,500 crore.

FMC projects involve the transport of coal through mechanised piped conveyors from the point of coal production to the coal handling plants or silos. These handling units are equipped with a mechanised rapid-loading system to load the coal directly onto railway wagons. FMCs are considered more eco-friendly, safer, and efficient than using trucks to transport coal from the mine to the rail siding.

Under the second phase, five projects with a capacity of 21.5 MTPA are under construction and are expected to be commissioned by FY25. Remaining projects are at different stages of progress with tenders issued and bid documents under preparation. For the third phase, tenders have been floated for three projects with a capacity of 65 MTPA. Nine projects are planned to be executed through mine developers and operators. Phase-III projects are expected to be commissioned by FY29, CIL stated.

In an interview with this paper, Pramod Agarwal, the then chairman, and managing director of CIL, stated that while their excavation part is already mechanised, the company aims to have the full supply chain till the siding fully mechanised by 2027-28. "Adoption of digitalisation and automation processes, infusion of cost-effective, energy-efficient technologies, greater operational efficiency, and improving coal quality will help lower our production costs," he had said.