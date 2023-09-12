Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Coal India earmarks Rs 24,000-cr capital expenditure for evacuation

CIL in 2021 had planned 35 FMC projects with a capacity of 414.5 MTPA. Out of these, currently 8 FMC projects of 112 MTPA capacity are already operational

Coal India

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National miner Coal India Limited (CIL) will invest Rs 24,000 crore capital expenditure for building 61 'first-mile connectivity' (FMC) projects which would aid in the efficient evacuation of coal. The company said in a statement that, when completed, these projects would cumulatively have the capacity to handle 765 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of coal.

CIL had planned 35 FMC projects in 2021 with a capacity of 414.5 MTPA. Out of these, eight FMC projects with a capacity of 112 MTPA are already operational.

The initiative is part of the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20 trillion announced by the finance ministry in 2021. The package included Rs 50,000 crore for creating coal evacuation infrastructure and Rs 18,000 crore for mechanised coal transport. The move aligns with the Centre's efforts to reduce coal imports.

CIL stated that it is close to commissioning 17 more FMC projects with a capacity of 178 MTPA by the end of FY24. The remaining 10 projects, comprising 124.5 MTPA, are expected to be operational by FY25.

The upcoming second and third phases will account for evacuation capacities of 57 MTPA and 292 MTPA, respectively. The investments for these phases will sequentially be about Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 11,500 crore.

FMC projects involve the transport of coal through mechanised piped conveyors from the point of coal production to the coal handling plants or silos. These handling units are equipped with a mechanised rapid-loading system to load the coal directly onto railway wagons. FMCs are considered more eco-friendly, safer, and efficient than using trucks to transport coal from the mine to the rail siding.

Also Read

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Closely monitor capex to boost growth, employment: Parliamentary panel

More capex for states

Is India overestimating inflation as it is skewed to food and beverages?

Food security to hydrogen transport: Formats exist for IMEC's success

Fastest growing major economy, but why India can't up its credit ratings

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report


Under the second phase, five projects with a capacity of 21.5 MTPA are under construction and are expected to be commissioned by FY25. Remaining projects are at different stages of progress with tenders issued and bid documents under preparation. For the third phase, tenders have been floated for three projects with a capacity of 65 MTPA. Nine projects are planned to be executed through mine developers and operators. Phase-III projects are expected to be commissioned by FY29, CIL stated.

In an interview with this paper, Pramod Agarwal, the then chairman, and managing director of CIL, stated that while their excavation part is already mechanised, the company aims to have the full supply chain till the siding fully mechanised by 2027-28. "Adoption of digitalisation and automation processes, infusion of cost-effective, energy-efficient technologies, greater operational efficiency, and improving coal quality will help lower our production costs," he had said.

Topics : Capex coal industry Coal India

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon