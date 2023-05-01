

Notably, in light of the low availability of coal in September-October 2021 and April-May 2022, the Union power ministry had issued directions to power-generation companies to limit their use of imported coal up to 6 per cent of their total requirements until September. The trend of electricity bills price hikes in some states is expected to continue as electricity-producing companies plan to pass on the prices of expensive coal imports, Mint has reported.



An unnamed senior executive was quoted in the report as saying that expensive imports combined with increased transportation costs may lead to an increase of 40 paise per kilowatt hour (kWh). In addition to this, the rail-ship-rail (RSR) arrangement for the transportation of coal from coal-producing states in the Eastern part of India to the user plants in Western India has resulted in increased costs for companies engaged in coal production, the report added.



However, to add some relief, the official quoted above clarified that since power companies have stocked up on imported coal since last year, the price increase may not be as big as seen in the last financial year. A larger stock of domestic coal at the beginning of the year may also help control prices. Some states have already announced an increase in power tariffs for consumers. However, a further price increase is expected, given the rise in production costs.

