Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

Data from the Economic Review of the Rajasthan government shows most of the incremental capex made by the state was for the construction of buildings. Under the head Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), the budget for construction increased 31 per cent, year on year in FY22.

The stakes are high for both the states and the RBI as their banker. In FY23, the states had a combined headroom to borrow about Rs 9 trillion from the markets, mostly to finance their projects. The central government’s support of Rs 1 trillion in FY23 and Rs 1.3 trillion in FY24 is also a soft loan. While the actual borrowing fell short on both heads, the RBI is concerned that a jump in the interest cost of these states should come with the promise of adequate returns.