Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could help the state governments to frame their capital expenditure budgets so that they provide more base for growth in their economies.
The stakes are high for both the states and the RBI as their banker. In FY23, the states had a combined headroom to borrow about Rs 9 trillion from the markets, mostly to finance their projects. The central government’s support of Rs 1 trillion in FY23 and Rs 1.3 trillion in FY24 is also a soft loan. While the actual borrowing fell short on both heads, the RBI is concerned that a jump in the interest cost of these states should come with the promise of adequate returns.
Data from the Economic Review of the Rajasthan government shows most of the incremental capex made by the state was for the construction of buildings. Under the head Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), the budget for construction increased 31 per cent, year on year in FY22.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or