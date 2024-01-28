Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Commerce department mulls strategy to help industry leverage FTAs better

The government also plans to set up a digital architecture to help industry overcome the challenges that arise specific to FTAs

Trade
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce department is working towards setting up an ‘export advisory panel’, comprising senior industry officials, as part of India’s strategy to promote the benefits of the free-trade agreements (FTAs) that have been signed and help exporters leverage them better, people aware of the matter said.

The government also plans to set up a digital architecture to help the industry overcome the challenges that are specific to FTAs.

This will also help exporters make the best use of the opportunities that are available because of the FTAs, one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.

The development comes in

Also Read

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

Want easier intra-company transfers for workers: India on UK FTA talks

Lok Sabha polls nearing, PMO reviews UK free trade agreement progress

Leverage free trade agreements to our benefit, Piyush Goyal tells industry

No reason for high tariffs on cars from UK, EU: Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava

Ayodhya's youth to grab boom in job opportunities post-Ram temple opening

State revenue grows 5% till Nov against 17.4 budgeted for FY24: Report

Gates Foundation CEO hails India's economic growth, philanthropic market

Everyone needs to collaborate for India to become third-largest economy: FM

Oil settles at highest in nearly eight weeks on strong economic growth

Topics : Free Trade Agreements digital workplace FTA India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon