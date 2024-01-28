Commerce department mulls strategy to help industry leverage FTAs better

The commerce department is working towards setting up an ‘export advisory panel’, comprising senior industry officials, as part of India’s strategy to promote the benefits of the free-trade agreements (FTAs) that have been signed and help exporters leverage them better, people aware of the matter said.

The government also plans to set up a digital architecture to help the industry overcome the challenges that are specific to FTAs.

This will also help exporters make the best use of the opportunities that are available because of the FTAs, one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.

The development comes in