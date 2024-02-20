After PMO review, India makes likely final push for UK free trade agreement

In what may turn out to be a last push before the Lok Sabha elections, a team of officials from the commerce department, headed by secretary Sunil Barthwal, will be travelling to London to iron out sticky issues pertaining to the proposed trade deal between India and the United Kingdom (UK).

The timing remains crucial since the poll panel can announce the model code of conduct (MCC) for the general elections any time now. And, both the countries are trying to conclude the free-trade agreement (FTA) before that, people aware of the matter said.

Barthwal’s visit comes days after the