Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips



Data released by the industry department on Friday showed that barring cement (7.3 per cent) and fertilisers (22.2 per cent), output in five sectors decelerated sequentially: coal (8.5 per cent), electricity (7.6 per cent), steel (6.9 per cent), natural gas (3.2 per cent), and refinery products (3.3 per cent). Crude oil output continued to contract for the ninth consecutive month, shrinking 4.9 per cent in February. Output of eight infrastructure industries, the core sector, slowed down to a three-month low of 6 per cent in February, with six reporting sequential decline.



Madan Sabanvis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said fertiliser output grew due to companies stocking up for depleted inventories and it was aided by a low base. Growth in the steel and cement sectors was driven by infrastructure activity in both the government and private sector, as the latter became active towards the end of the year in completing projects. Sunil Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research, said it appears that the recovery is weak and losing momentum due to global economic uncertainty. “The output of seven sectors stood higher than the pre-Covid level (February 2020) in February 2023, down from eight in the previous month. Even on a month-on-month (seasonally adjusted) basis, the output of eight infrastructure industries declined 1.7 per cent in February 2023 after a gap of three months,” he said.



The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weighting of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). “With these figures, IIP growth for the month (February) can be expected at 4.5 per cent,” said Sabanvis. “The growth in coal and electricity continues to be in alignment with growth in the manufacturing sector that necessitates more power consumption, whereas the contraction in crude oil production was due to low international prices which made it economical to import oil from overseas markets,” said Sabanvis.

