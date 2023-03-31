close

Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips

Six of eight key infrastructure industries report sequential deceleration

New Delhi
steel

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Output of eight infrastructure industries, the core sector, slowed down to a three-month low of 6 per cent in February, with six reporting sequential decline.
Data released by the industry department on Friday showed that barring cement (7.3 per cent) and fertilisers (22.2 per cent), output in five sectors decelerated sequentially: coal (8.5 per cent), electricity (7.6 per cent), steel (6.9 per cent), natural gas (3.2 per cent), and refinery products (3.3 per cent). Crude oil output continued to contract for the ninth consecutive month, shrinking 4.9 per cent in February.

Sunil Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research, said it appears that the recovery is weak and losing momentum due to global economic uncertainty. “The output of seven sectors stood higher than the pre-Covid level (February 2020) in February 2023, down from eight in the previous month. Even on a month-on-month (seasonally adjusted) basis, the output of eight infrastructure industries declined 1.7 per cent in February 2023 after a gap of three months,” he said.
Madan Sabanvis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said fertiliser output grew due to companies stocking up for depleted inventories and it was aided by a low base. Growth in the steel and cement sectors was driven by infrastructure activity in both the government and private sector, as the latter became active towards the end of the year in completing projects.

“The growth in coal and electricity continues to be in alignment with growth in the manufacturing sector that necessitates more power consumption, whereas the contraction in crude oil production was due to low international prices which made it economical to import oil from overseas markets,” said Sabanvis.
The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weighting of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). “With these figures, IIP growth for the month (February) can be expected at 4.5 per cent,” said Sabanvis.

The cumulative growth rate of core sectors during April-February 2022-23 was 11 per cent. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in its latest interim outlook, revised upwards growth estimates for India by 20 basis points to 5.9 per cent for FY24.
“In India, GDP growth for 2023 is projected to be 5.9%, due to weak external demand and high borrowing costs, while inflation will need to be monitored closely. The agricultural sector has seen an increase in agricultural yields and a continuation of minimum support prices for various products. India will also benefit from an improved investment climate brought on by a reduction in corporate taxes, and new incentives for tax compliance,” the OECD said in its 'Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India' report.
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

