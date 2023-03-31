Output of eight core industries jumps 6% in February, dip in crude oil

The index measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries namely Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The combined index for eight core industries rose 6 per cent in February as compared last year. According to the data released by the Centre on Friday, the production of Fertilizers, Coal, Electricity, Cement, Steel, Refinery Products and Natural Gas increased in February 2023 over the corresponding month of last year.