Business Standard

Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh

CIL has set a target of 700 million tonnes (MT) for FY23

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

(Photo: Bloomberg)

The coal ministry and Coal India Ltd (CIL) are reckoning on South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) to achieve the output target for 2022-23 (FY23) despite the underperformance of the public-sector undertaking’s subsidiary.

CIL, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of domestic output, has set a target of 700 million tonnes (MT) for FY23.

SECL’s output fell short by over 5 per cent against the annual plan in FY22. The company targeted 150 MT last year. However, it could extract 142.5 MT.

The Bilaspur-headquartered company slipped to second place in production among the eight entities of CIL.

Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields took top spot.

SECL has set a target of 182 MT this financial year.

The coal ministry and CIL are keeping a close watch on this.

“It could be gauged from the visit of the new coal secretary to the SECL mines soon after taking over the assignment,” said a senior official of CIL.

Within 12 days of assuming office, Amrit Lal Meena went to the SECL projects on two days, concluding on Sunday.

Among all the entities, Meena decided to visit SECL first, which spoke volumes for the ministry’s concern to push up production, the official added.

“In the review meeting, Meena told officials the ministry wanted the company to increase production/productivity and achieve the target this year,” the official said.

As the new mining plan started for FY23, CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal visited SECL twice in three months till July to assess the progress.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 16:35 IST

