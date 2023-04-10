close

CPSEs achieve revised capex target of Rs 6.46 trn in FY23: Govt official

Some firms yet to provide their data for March

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
The higher than estimated capex by IOCL and HPCL is because their targets were reduced by an average of 45 per cent in the revised estimate compared to the Budget Estimate of FY23

The capital expenditure (capex) by large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) with a target of Rs 100 crore or more has achieved the annual revised target of Rs 6.46 trillion in FY23, which is 9 per cent above the FY22 actual capex, according to sources.
The capex target covers 54 CPSEs and five departmental arms. During FY22, the CPSEs were able to achieve 103 per cent of their full-year revised target of Rs 5.75 trillion. 
A government official said the lowered capex target and increased pace of spending in the fourth quarter of FY23 enabled CPSEs to achieve the revised target of Rs 6.46 trillion.
