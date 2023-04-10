CPSEs achieve revised capex target of Rs 6.46 trn in FY23: Govt official

The capital expenditure (capex) by large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) with a target of Rs 100 crore or more has achieved the annual revised target of Rs 6.46 trillion in FY23, which is 9 per cent above the FY22 actual capex, according to sources.
The capex target covers 54 CPSEs and five departmental arms. During FY22, the CPSEs were able to achieve 103 per cent of their full-year revised target of Rs 5.75 trillion.
A government official said the lowered capex target and increased pace of spending in the fourth quarter of FY23 enabled CPSEs to achieve the revised target of Rs 6.46 trillion.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or