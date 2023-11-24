Sensex (-0.07%)
Crude oil refining output up marginally in Oct to 20.6 MMT: Oil ministry

Of this, government-owned oil companies and joint ventures processed 14.3 MMT, while private refiners processed 6.2 MMT of crude oil, the data showed

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Indian refiners processed 20.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in October, 0.9 per cent higher than the 20.4 MMT of crude processed in the same month last year, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Of this, government-owned oil companies and joint ventures processed 14.3 MMT, while private refiners processed 6.2 MMT of crude oil, the data showed.

Meanwhile, domestic crude production rose by an annual 1.2 per cent to 2.49 MMT in October. The output increased by 4.6 per cent sequentially from the 2.43 MMT registered in September. In October, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.62 MMT, followed by Oil India Limited (OIL) at 0.3 MMT.

Topics : Crude Oil Price oil companies Oil production

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

