Current saving, investment rate insufficient for 8% growth: India Ratings



Savings and investment rates in the financial year (FY) 2021-22 were 30.2 per cent and 29.6 per cent, respectively. The Indian economy needs both savings and investment rates closer to 35 per cent on a sustained basis to get back to over 8 per cent GDP growth Year-on-Year (YoY), India Ratings & Research said in a report on Thursday.



"The age structure of India’s population is such that the labour force will keep growing over the next 20–25 years and therefore, to gainfully employ them, the country would require a sustained Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of over 8 per cent over the next two to three decades," it added. According to the rating agency, the current growth rate levels are not enough for India to reap the benefits of demographic dividends.



"While the current focus of the government to step up its capital expenditure on infrastructure appears to be the right step and is geared towards augmenting the investment rate, commensurate steps to encourage savings in the economy are not visible," it added. The rating agency said that large part of the investments will have to be in infrastructure, which will help revive private investments by easing supply constraints and offset the weakening of external demand caused by global headwinds.

Also Read GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2 RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% MPC after-effect: SBI, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, BoI raise lending rates Competition for funds drives SBI to hike savings deposit rate by 30 bps G20 issues bigger than the Russia-Ukraine war, says Amitabh Kant The Big 5 Viral Acharya mantras to benefit from China Plus One strategy Guns vs Butter-III: Much of Army's war-fighting equipment remains vintage UPI transactions will be free until govt reviews, says NPCI MD & CEO Govt signs Rs 19,600-crore deal to buy patrol, missile vessels



The investment rate remained above 35 per cent for nine consecutive financial years starting FY05. It noted that the combined investment rate of public sector and general government is unlikely to change much from what has been witnessed in the past as the government has simultaneously reduced the capex of central public sector enterprises while stepping up its capital spend at 3.3 per cent of GDP in the union budget 2023-24.



"As the decline in rate of investment in recent years is concomitant with the decline in the rate of savings, the rate of investment cannot be increased without an increase in the rate of savings or else it has to be financed with the help of foreign capital," it added. The agency highlighted that the fall in investment rate after FY11 was due to the difficulties faced in implementing projects and stagnation in capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector, triggered by weak domestic/external demand.