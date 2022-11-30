JUST IN
Growth in eight core industries slows down to 0.1 per cent in October
Business Standard

India's GDP grows 6.3% in second quarter, in line with RBI projection

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy announcement in September had pegged second quarter's GDP growth rate at 6.3 per cent

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY23), the latest data released by the government of India showed on Wednesday. In Q2FY22, the GDP growth rate was 8.4 per cent.

In its monetary policy announcement on September 30, the RBI had said real GDP growth for 2022-23 is projected at 7 per cent, with July-September at 6.3 per cent, October-December at 4.6 per cent, and January-March at 4.6 per cent, and risks broadly balanced.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the "State of the Economy" article had pegged the GDP growth at 6.1 to 6.3 per cent for Q2F23.

The rating agency ICRA had earlier this month predicted the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate at 6.5 per cent, while the State Bank of India pegged the growth rate at 5.8 per cent.

(Details are being added)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 17:41 IST

