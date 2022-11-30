India's GDP grows 6.3% in second quarter, in line with RBI projection

India's (GDP) grew at 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY23), the latest data released by the government of India showed on Wednesday. In Q2FY22, the GDP growth rate was 8.4 per cent.

In its monetary policy announcement on September 30, the RBI had said real GDP growth for 2022-23 is projected at 7 per cent, with July-September at 6.3 per cent, October-December at 4.6 per cent, and January-March at 4.6 per cent, and risks broadly balanced.

The (RBI) in the "State of the Economy" article had pegged the GDP growth at 6.1 to 6.3 per cent for Q2F23.

The rating agency ICRA had earlier this month predicted the (GDP) growth rate at 6.5 per cent, while the State Bank of India pegged the growth rate at 5.8 per cent.



