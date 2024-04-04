Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Dark fleet' comes handy as India seeks Russian oil amid rising sanctions

Supplies of Russian oil to India are arriving on vessels that were earlier used to ply crude oil produced by Iran and Venezuela, both of which have been under US sanctions for years

Crude oil
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

S Dinakar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
What’s common among Snow Lotus, Turaco, Eternal Peace, Thalia 111, and Limo?  These are among the 90 or so oil tankers, which transported Russian oil to India in the past year but were previously involved in the Iranian/Venezuelan shadow trade in sanctioned crude shipments.

This batch of vessels, which has earned sobriquets of “ghost fleet” and “dark fleet”, came handy as Asian countries led by India and China sought alternate ways to secure discounted Russian oil as the US sanctions on Moscow intensified, according to ship tracking agencies and industry sources.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that these tankers were named and sanctioned

Also Read

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

EU's latest sanctions against Russia include Indian, Chinese companies

India's oil imports to be disrupted as US-Venezuela tensions escalate

CBDT enables ITR e-filing portal for FY24; 23,000 returns filed in 4 days

Meity chips away at doubt, defends its domestic semiconductor policy

Rakesh Mohan appointed a member of World Bank economic advisory panel

Govt bond yields little changed ahead of Friday's key interest decision

RBI delays implementing rules on exchange-traded derivatives till May 3

Topics : US sanctions Venezuela Russia Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon