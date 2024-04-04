'Dark fleet' comes handy as India seeks Russian oil amid rising sanctions

What’s common among Snow Lotus, Turaco, Eternal Peace, Thalia 111, and Limo? These are among the 90 or so oil tankers, which transported Russian oil to India in the past year but were previously involved in the Iranian/Venezuelan shadow trade in sanctioned crude shipments.

This batch of vessels, which has earned sobriquets of “ghost fleet” and “dark fleet”, came handy as Asian countries led by India and China sought alternate ways to secure discounted Russian oil as the US sanctions on Moscow intensified, according to ship tracking agencies and industry sources.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that these tankers were named and sanctioned