Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Auto components, telecom parts drive India exports to Mexico

Datanomics: Auto components, telecom parts drive India exports to Mexico

The move is seen as a way to protect Mexico's domestic industry

Passenger Vehicles
Mexico was India’s second-largest export market for two- and three-wheelers and the third-largest for cars in FY26 (Apr–Oct), accounting for 7.72 per cent and 11.1 per cent of exports. It was also a key market for Indian auto components.

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Mexico on Thursday slapped a tariff of up to 50 per cent on all imports from India starting January, a move that could further weaken India’s exports already hit by the US’ 50 per cent Customs duties. The measures are seen as an attempt to protect Mexico’s domestic industry.
 
Mexico accounts for just 1% of India’s exports  
 
India exported goods worth $3.17 billion to Mexico in the first seven months of FY26 — a Y-o-Y fall of 10 per cent. Over the past decade, Mexico’s share in India’s goods exports has remained between 1 and 1.3 per cent, with occasional
