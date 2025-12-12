Datanomics: Auto components, telecom parts drive India exports to Mexico

Mexico on Thursday slapped a tariff of up to 50 per cent on all imports from India starting January, a move that could further weaken India’s exports already hit by the US’ 50 per cent Customs duties. The measures are seen as an attempt to protect Mexico’s domestic industry.

Mexico accounts for just 1% of India’s exports

India exported goods worth $3.17 billion to Mexico in the first seven months of FY26 — a Y-o-Y fall of 10 per cent. Over the past decade, Mexico’s share in India’s goods exports has remained between 1 and 1.3 per cent, with occasional