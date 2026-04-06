Datanomics: Excise duty maths likely to skew if fuel duty cuts stay
Prolonged fuel duty cuts could derail FY27 excise projections, with petroleum taxes - a key revenue pillar - facing a potential ₹1.32 trillion hit
Indivjal Dhasmana
premium
Listen to This Article
The government has slashed Union excise duty on petrol and diesel for a fortnight and exempted 40 petroleum products from Customs duty for three months. It has also imposed export duty on diesel and aviation turbine fuel. According to finance ministry officials, the net impact of the revisions is a revenue loss of ₹5,500 crore to the exchequer (₹7,000 crore loss from excise cuts offset by ₹1,500 crore gains from export duty). Customs duty changes may result in a revenue loss of ₹1,800 crore over three months.
Topics : Excise Duty petrol Budget