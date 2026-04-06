Datanomics: Excise duty maths likely to skew if fuel duty cuts stay

If these measures continue through FY27, the net loss to the exchequer from excise duty changes on petroleum would be ₹1.32 trillion — roughly one-third of the Budget estimates of ₹3.9 trillion. This would bring excise collections below FY23 levels, ceteris paribus. The impact on Customs duty would be far smaller. If continued, the hit would be about ₹7,200 crore for FY27, or 2.6 per cent of the Budget estimates of ₹2.7 trillion.