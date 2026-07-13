JNU admissions 2026: UG, COP registration begins; all you need to know

Jawaharlal Nehru University ( JNU ) has commenced the admission process for its undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the university's official admission portal until July 22, 2026.

While BTech admissions will be handled through JEE Main, JoSAA, or DASA counselling, the university will offer admission to multiple undergraduate and short-term programs based on CUET UG 2026 scores.

Before submitting their applications, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the reservation policy and qualifying requirements.

How to apply for the JNU UG and COP admissions 2026?

1. Initial Registration & DigiLocker Authentication

· Visit the homepage and choose "New Registration".

· Carefully read the instructions and download the JNU UG and COP e-Prospectus.

· View the declaration box to accept the rules and press "Click Here to Proceed".

· Authenticate your profile using DigiLocker by logging in or signing up.

· Verify your account using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or email ID.

2. CUET Score Verification & Academic Details

· Log in using your CUET UG 2026 application number and scorecard details.

· Enter your accurate personal details, permanent address, and contact information.

· Fill in your academic records (Class 10 and Class 12 marks).

3. Upload Images

· Upload your scanned passport-size photo.

· Upload your scanned signature.

4. Fee Payment & Confirmation

· Proceed to the integrated SBI payment gateway.

· Make the payment of your application fee online using Net Banking, a Credit Card, or UPI.

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JNU Admission 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent exam from an accredited board with at least 45% of the possible points to be considered for BA (Hons.) and BSc programs. Students may also apply if they are taking their Class 12 exams or are awaiting their results.

Candidates for Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programs must have earned at least 45% on a Class 12 or equivalent exam. As long as they have earned the necessary grades in the first year of a bachelor's degree under the 10+1+3 system, candidates who completed Higher Secondary under the 10+1 education pattern are also eligible to apply.

Reservation Policy and Tie-Breaking Rules for JNU Admission 2026

During admissions, JNU will follow the Government of India reservation policy. Seats are reserved as follows:

· SC: 15%

· ST: 7.5%

· OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%

· EWS: 10%

· Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): At least 5%.

Additionally, candidates in the OBC (NCL) category would have their qualifying exam scores relaxed by 10% in comparison to those in the unreserved category.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration by JNU if two or more students receive the same merit. Higher CUET UG or JEE Main scores would be taken into consideration if the tie persists, followed by Class 10 marks.

JNU Admission 2026: UG and COP Courses

Admission to numerous Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programs, a BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, and a BSc in Ayurvedic Biology are all covered under the JNU Admission 2026 procedure. The university's School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and School of Language, Literature, and Cultural Studies both offer these courses.

CUET UG 2026 scores will be the sole criterion for admission to these programs. The institution has made it clear that admission to the BA (Hons.), BSc, and COP programs will not require a viva voce (interview). There is a cap on the number of seats. Admission will therefore only be granted in accordance with the merit list created using the entrance exam results.

More about the JNU Admission 2026

Priority will be given to candidates who have already received their qualifying exam results over those awaiting them. Candidates for BTech admissions will be chosen via JEE Main and then counselled by JoSAA or DASA.

Students must complete at least 155 credits over the 8 semesters of the engineering programme.