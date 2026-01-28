Datanomics: India-EU free trade agreement may offset US tariff impact
India's FTA with the EU boosts market access for 99% of exports, aiding labour-intensive sectors while cheaper EU machinery imports could support domestic manufacturing
Yash Kumar Singhal
The recent signing of a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) comes amid heightened uncertainty and volatility in trade and geopolitics. Both the economies are aiming to diversify their export markets through this deal, which gives preferential market access to 99 per cent of India’s exports by trade value.
Topics : European Union India-EU ties Trade deals