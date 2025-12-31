Datanomics: India's trade diversification remains a mixed bag so far

India’s exports to the US increased by nearly $6 billion in FY26 (Apr-Nov) year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Exports of telecom instruments, led by smartphones on which the tariffs were not imposed, increased by over $8.4 billion alone Y-o-Y, in the first eight months of FY26. However, India’s US-bound outward shipments of gems and jewellery, agricultural products and textiles declined significantly Y-o-Y between April and November in FY26. Further, the exports of gems and jewellery, textiles, glass, cement and ceramics to non-US economies were unable to counteract the export losses of these products in the US.