Datanomics: Skew towards UAE continues in bilateral trade with India
India-UAE trade crossed $100 billion in FY25, but rising imports-especially energy-have widened India's trade deficit despite CEPA-driven export diversification
Yash Kumar Singhal
premium
Listen to This Article
During his visit to India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed the bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus was on trade following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) in 2022. The two leaders set a goal to double the bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032, after it crossed $100 billion in FY25.
Topics : India UAE CEPA India trade