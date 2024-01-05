Sensex (    %)
                        
DefMin providing security escort for container ships around Red Sea

Tankers have been avoiding the Red Sea after the Houthi militant group stepped up maritime attacks against commercial vessels

Reuters New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

By Shivangi Acharya

Defence ministry is providing security to Indian container ships in the high seas around the Red Sea as the situation there continues to simmer, a government source said on Friday.
Containers could face delays of 14 days in their turnaround time due to the longer route which is also causing higher transport and insurance costs, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added.

Tankers have been avoiding the Red Sea after the Houthi militant group stepped up maritime attacks against commercial vessels, which it said was a response to Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

