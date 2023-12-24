Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Navy begins probe into attack on merchant vessel off India's west coast

The vessel, carrying crude oil to the New Mangalore port from the Al Jubail port in Saudi Arabia, was struck about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar, official said

Indian Navy

The Navy sent stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao to the location of the drone strike on Saturday. (Representative)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy has launched an investigation into a suspected drone strike on a Mangalore-bound cargo vessel off India's west coast in the Arabian sea even as the merchant ship is on its way to Mumbai, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The Navy and the Indian Coast Guard swung into action by deploying their assets including a warship and maritime patrol aircraft on Saturday soon after the UK Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO, reported the drone "attack" on MV Chem Pluto that has around 20 Indian crew members.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There was no report of any casualty in the incident.
The Liberian flagged vessel is now on its way to Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is providing security to it, the officials said.
The Navy has launched an investigation into the incident including into the origin of the strike, said an official on the condition of anonymity as the matter is sensitive in nature.
The vessel, carrying crude oil to the New Mangalore port from the Al Jubail port in Saudi Arabia, was struck about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar, said another official.
The Navy sent stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao to the location of the drone strike on Saturday and the officials said the warship is in the process of examining various details relating to the attack, the officials said.
The incident came against the backdrop of Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Late last night, the Indian Coast Guard said MV Chem Pluto started making way towards Mumbai poat undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems.
"The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft has sanitised the area and established communication with Chem Pluto. The vessel has started making way towards Mumbai post undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems," it said.
"The vessel is likely to enter Mumbai and sought escort assistance due to steering issues. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram will be escorting the ship during its passage. The Indian Coast Guard Operations Centre is monitoring the situation closely," it said.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Maratha reservation: SC to consider Maha govt's curative petition on Jan 24

PM Modi ensured public welfare schemes reach every person: Gujarat CM

India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

India logs 656 new Covid-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,742

WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

Earlier on Saturday, the UKMTO, that operates under Britain's Royal Navy, said it received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire, adding the incident took place 200 nautical miles South West of Veraval in India.
It said the fire was "extinguished" and there were no casualties.
The Coast Guard said its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received information regarding the fire onboard MV Chem Pluto.
"The MRCC established real time communication with the vessel's agent and ascertained no loss of life and assured all assistance, he said adding the Coast Guard immediately diverted other merchant vessels in the vicinity of Chem Pluto for rendering assistance," it said.
The UKMTO is a British military organisation that provides maritime security information and largely acts as the primary point of contact for merchant vessels involved in maritime incidents.
It receives reports and information on suspicious incidents from merchant shipping and shares that information with its regional, national contacts, as well as Industry and vessels operating in that area, according to UKMTO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Israel-Palestine Indian Ocean Porbandar Naval base Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon