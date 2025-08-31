Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Delhi to release ₹1,600 cr pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali: CM

Delhi to release ₹1,600 cr pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali: CM

To make the refund process faster and more transparent, the Delhi GST department, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module, CM Gupta said

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta stressed that timely refunds would ensure adequate liquidity for the traders, reduce their litigation costs, and collectively accelerate Delhi's economic growth. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that nearly Rs 1,600 crore in GST refunds pending since 2019 will be released before Diwali, enabling traders to celebrate the festival with greater joy and prosperity.

The chief minister on Sunday convened a special meeting of the Department of Trade and Taxes (GST) at her camp office in Civil Lines, which was attended by GST Commissioner Nandini Paliwal, Finance Secretary Shurveer Singh, and other senior officials of the department.

Claiming that the previous (AAP) government failed to take any concrete measures towards the settlement of this long-pending amount, Gupta directed that the entire refund amount be disbursed to the traders before Diwali.

 

To make the refund process faster and more transparent, the Delhi GST department, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module, she said.

This system, based on data analytics, data automation and expedited verification, will ensure quicker settlement of refund applications, providing timely relief to the traders, the chief minister said.

She also directed the concerned officials to ensure that all pending, undisputed and genuine refund applications are processed strictly in accordance with the rules on a priority basis.

Gupta stressed that timely refunds would ensure adequate liquidity for the traders, reduce their litigation costs, and collectively accelerate Delhi's economic growth.

The chief minister also said that strengthening ease of doing business' for traders is a top priority of the government, assuring that the administration is continuously making efforts to protect and promote their interests.

As part of this effort, the government has also established a Traders' Welfare Board, the chief minister said.

The welfare board includes appropriate representation from Delhi's traders, ensuring that their issues and concerns are addressed in the truest sense, she added.

