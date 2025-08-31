Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Gems, jewellery exporters seek govt relief as US tariffs hit industry

Gems, jewellery exporters seek govt relief as US tariffs hit industry

According to the GJEPC, overall gross exports of gems and jewellery witnessed an increase of 15.98 per cent to $2.17 billion in July

Gold, jewellery

The US remains India's largest market for diamonds. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has urged the Centre to provide immediate relief measures as the tariffs imposed by the United States have started hitting the industry.

US tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian goods came into effect on August 27.

GJEPC Executive Director Sabyasachi Ray told PTI that exporters had "front-loaded" shipments to the US, anticipating tariff action, but the unexpected penal duty has left the industry reeling.

"The market will be hit further if the concerns are not addressed within a quarter. A lot of demand had already been shipped to the US market before the tariff was implemented.

 

"Now the industry requires immediate extension of credit timelines from 90 days to say 180 days or more, moratorium in installment payment and interest equalisation to provide respite immediately," he said.

Also Read

lab-grown diamonds

US tariff hikes slash diamond jobs in Gujarat, hit Rajasthan gems trade

Mahesh Patil

Why Mahesh Patil sees opportunity, not panic, in Trump's tariff escalation

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Demand to drive gems & jewellery growth as exports slow: Crisil SME trackerpremium

Gold, jewellery

Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

Gold, jewellery

GJC calls on gem traders to stop business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

Front-loading is the accelerated shipment of goods to their destination before an expected disruption, such as a tariff increase, labour strike, or other regulatory change.

Ray was in Kolkata to attend a conclave organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on the diamond industry.

According to the GJEPC, overall gross exports of gems and jewellery witnessed an increase of 15.98 per cent to $2.17 billion in July, and overall gross imports grew 26.55 per cent to $1.8 billion.

The US remains India's largest market for diamonds, and the fallout of the tariffs is expected to be severe on Surat, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world's diamond processing and directly employs about two lakh workers.

The export promotion council submitted a detailed memorandum to the government on August 28, seeking policy, monetary, and banking interventions to help exporters withstand the disruption.

Among its key demands, GJEPC has sought an extension of the export obligation period under duty-free gold import schemes from 90 days to six months for exports to the US, and permission for SEZ units to undertake reverse job work and offload inventory into the domestic market.

On the monetary front, the industry has recommended a reimbursement mechanism covering 25-50 per cent of the additional US tariffs for the August-December 2025 period, and enhanced market access assistance for participation in global exhibitions and promotion of Indian jewellery abroad.

The memorandum also calls for deferment of interest on working capital loans, a six-month moratorium on packing credit loans related to US exports, reintroduction of the interest equalisation scheme for exporters, and extension of pre-shipment finance by 90 days.

With exports slowing and orders being cancelled, GJEPC has highlighted the risk of job losses and urged support measures for workers, including restructuring of personal loans, education grants for girl children, and temporary coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Ray expressed hope that the "penal tariff" would be short-lived.

"We believe an understanding of the larger dimensions of the India-US relationship will eventually prevail," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rice

India pushing rice exports to largest importer of world Philippines

india us trade deal

Govt working on solutions to mitigate impact of US tariff hike: DEA secy

exporters, trade, tariff

Lagos Free Zone can provide access to US market: Nigeria to Indian firms

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal slams India Inc, says needs to step out of 'cosy comfort zone'

tariff, trade

Govt prepares 'immediate relief measures' to mitigate US tariff stress

Topics : Gems & jewellery export gems and jewellery sector Gems and jewellery Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon