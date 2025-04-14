Deposit rate cuts likely to be moderate in current easing cycle: Bankers

The downward revision in deposit interest rates during the current easing cycle is expected to be more moderate compared to the previous cycle, as the maximum anticipated cut in the policy repo rate is about 100 basis points compared to 250 basis points in the previous easing cycle.

Additionally, with credit–deposit ratios remaining elevated for major banks, and regulatory factors—such as the revised liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms and the potential increase in deposit insurance coverage—will weigh on banks, thus limiting their ability to implement significant deposit rate cuts.