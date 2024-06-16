Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fearing Donald Trump victory, developed countries push WTO deals

But India not keen to join efforts on fisheries and e-commerce JSI

WTO
Premium

The diplomat said India’s views have been consistent not to be driven by others’ politics but by its own interests. Photo: Bloomberg

Asit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fearing the re-election of Republican challenger Donald Trump in the November US presidential election could paralyse activities of the World Trade Organization (WTO), developed countries are pushing to conclude the e-commerce Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) and fisheries agreements at the upcoming WTO General Council meeting in July. However, India is not keen to join the efforts.

“Members like the US, European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea are pushing to build consensus towards agreements on e-commerce JSI and fisheries. This is a bit of a jostling situation at present. There is no document submitted yet,” a Geneva-based
Topics : Donald Trump WTO United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon