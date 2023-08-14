Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Retail inflation soars to 15-mnth high; exports contract for sixth month

Prices of vegetables, led by tomatoes, shot up 37.3 per cent annually in July, while pulses, cereals, and spices witnessed double-digit inflation

retail inflation

Shreya NandiShiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Macroeconomic indicators for July delivered a double whammy on Monday, with retail inflation galloping to a 15-month high on the back of skyrocketing vegetable prices and the value of merchandise exports falling to a nine-month low amid tepid global demand.
 
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate jumped to 7.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in July from 4.87 per cent in the preceding month, data released by the National Statistical Office showed. This was sharply higher than analysts’ expectations and forecasts in Reuters poll (6.4 per cent) and Bloomberg survey (6.5 per cent). Retail inflation also breached the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in five months.
 
Separately, trade data released by the commerce ministry showed merchandise exports contracted for a sixth consecutive month in July, by 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $32.25 billion. Imports declined for a seventh month in a row, by 17 per cent to $52.9 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $20.7 billion.
 
Prices of vegetables, led by tomatoes, shot up 37.3 per cent annually in July, while pulses, cereals, and spices witnessed double-digit inflation rates.
 
Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said the ongoing food price shock had put material risk to the RBI’s near-term and FY24 inflation forecast. “Until early August, there were no signs of any sequential moderation in food prices. However, government intervention has picked up pace in cereals and even helped in improving onion and tomato availability,” she added.
 
In its latest monetary policy review, the RBI revised upwards its inflation forecasts to 6.2 per cent for the September quarter and 5.4 per cent for FY24.
 

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Easing inflation helps FMCG, retail register healthy sales growth in June

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, diesel export, ATF from Aug 15

India's food inflation hits double digits in July, shows NSO data

1st crude oil transaction in local currency undertaken between India-UAE

DBT helps govt save Rs 2.73 trillion since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's retail inflation rises to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July

Federation of Indian Export Organisations President A Shakthivel said disruptions in the global supply chain due to the Russia-Ukraine war, monetary tightening, and recessionary fears were key reasons for the moderating pace of growth in exports in 2023.

chart








































chart


Topics : retail inflation Exports growth

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp StatusIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon