JUST IN
Gujarat govt earned Rs 38,760 cr from taxes on petrol, diesel in two years
Centre seeks Lok Sabha nod for additional spending of Rs 1.48 trillion
Strong macroeconomic trends improve credit quality of finance cos: S&P
India's GDP growth forecast at 7% in FY23 and 6% for FY24: Acuite Ratings
MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi
Manufacturing output in IIP still shows weakness as headline numbers grow
Centre tightens regulations for states' capital expenditure loans
Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law
Subansiri Lower hydro electric project likely to be completed by May 2023
Inflation expected to come down over the year: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Gujarat govt earned Rs 38,760 cr from taxes on petrol, diesel in two years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Retail inflation: his is lower than 6.52 per cent in January but still above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent

Topics
Inflation | retail inflation | CPI Inflation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India's consumer price inflation (CPI)-based inflation eased marginally to 6.44 per cent in February, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. This is lower than 6.52 per cent in January but still above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

The rural inflation was 6.72 per cent and urban inflation was 6.10 per cent. The combined food inflation was also near 6 per cent limit at 5.95 per cent. It was 6 per cent in January.

On Sunday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said that Inflation in India is expected to come down over the year. She added that the government's supply-side action coordinated with a flexible inflation-targeting regime has kept the rate of price rise lower than that in other countries.

Goyal also said that India has successfully dealt with 'pluri-shocks' over the past three years, showing considerable resilience.

The RBI has raised its benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year. According to reports, there is expectations of another 25 basis points hike to 6.75 per cent in April before it hits the pause button.

The RBI earlier lowered the CPI forecast to 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal from 6.7 per cent. Before that in December, the inflation was at a one-year low of 5.72 per cent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inflation

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.