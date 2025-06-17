Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Draft Income tax Bill, 2025: LLPs likely to retain LTCG benefits

Draft Income tax Bill, 2025: LLPs likely to retain LTCG benefits

Govt likely to fix key omission regarding AMT

Industry bodies have flagged the issue to the Parliamentary Select Committee currently reviewing the proposed legislation | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

The government is likely to fix a key omission in the draft Income Tax (I-T) Bill, 2025, which could have widened the scope of alternate minimum tax (AMT) for non-corporate taxpayers such as partnership firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) that were earning only long-term capital gains (LTCG), according to a senior official.
 
The proposed legislation had removed a reference to Chapter VI-A deductions, which serves as a key qualifier for when AMT applies to non-corporate entities. Without this reference, the draft Bill appeared to imply that such entities would be liable to pay AMT.
 
AMT, levied at 18.5 per
