e-Shram database now a 'One Stop Solution' for unorganised workforce

According to various estimates, there are roughly 500 million unorganised workers in the country

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

On October 21, India's labour ministry integrated different social security schemes with the e-Shram portal in a bid to provide seamless access to government welfare programmes to over 300 million unorganised sector workers, who are already registered on the portal.
 
The “One Stop Solution” facility entails consolidating and integrating data from various central ministries and departments into a single repository. The move follows an announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget speech earlier this year to facilitate delivery of a wide array of services to labourers, including those for employment and skilling, with a comprehensive integration
