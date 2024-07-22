Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman set to table Economic Survey in Parliament today
Economic Survey 2024 LIVE news: On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to release the Economic Survey
BS Web Team New Delhi
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey in Parliament today as the Monsoon Session of Parliament gets underway. The Monsoon Session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12. The Economic Survey of India is a comprehensive annual report presented to Parliament before the Union Budget. The document provides an overview of the Indian economy's performance over the past fiscal year, summarizes outcomes of major government development programs, and highlights the key policy initiatives undertaken by the government. It also provides a short to medium-term outlook for the Indian economy. It provides researchers and economists an overview of India's economic landscape, serving as a crucial resource for policymakers, researchers, and citizens alike.
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) under the Ministry of Finance (MoF), who is appointed by the prime minister. Currently serving as Chief Economic Advisor of India is Dr V Anantha Nageswaran. The Economic Survey of India underwent a format change in 2022-23, returning to a single volume presentation. This change coincided with a transition in leadership at the Chief Economic Advisor's (CEA) office. Even though it comes just a day before the Budget, the survey's recommendations do not impose any binding constraints on the Budget's formulation or content.
The survey can be accessed and downloaded from 'www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey '. It will be available in the public domain once it has been presented in the Parliament.
9:34 AM
9:30 AM
Economic Survey 2024: When and where to watch Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey for 2023-24 will be unveiled according to the following timetable: The survey will be presented in Lok Sabha today at 1 pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. The press conference will take place 02:30 pm at NMC.
9:21 AM
What did last year's Economic Survey suggest?
The Economic Survey for 2022-23 stated that the economy will likely grow at the pace of 6.0-6.8 per cent in 2023-24, with a baseline real GDP growth rate of 6.5 per cent, due to a rebound in private consumption, and higher capital expenditure.
9:16 AM
Union Budget 2024: What is the Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey of India is a crucial annual report submitted to Parliament prior to the Union Budget presentation. This comprehensive document assesses India's economic progress during the preceding fiscal year and gives details on the outcomes of significant government development initiatives
8:54 AM
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey document in Parliament today
A day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Economic Survey 2023-24 along with a statistical appendix in Parliament.
