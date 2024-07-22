Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman set to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey in Parliament today as the Monsoon Session of Parliament gets underway. The Monsoon Session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12. The Economic Survey of India is a comprehensive annual report presented to Parliament before the Union Budget. The document provides an overview of the Indian economy's performance over the past fiscal year, summarizes outcomes of major government development programs, and highlights the key policy initiatives undertaken by the government. It also provides a short to medium-term outlook for the Indian economy. It provides researchers and economists an overview of India's economic landscape, serving as a crucial resource for policymakers, researchers, and citizens alike.



The Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) under the Ministry of Finance (MoF), who is appointed by the prime minister. Currently serving as Chief Economic Advisor of India is Dr V Anantha Nageswaran. The Economic Survey of India underwent a format change in 2022-23, returning to a single volume presentation. This change coincided with a transition in leadership at the Chief Economic Advisor's (CEA) office. Even though it comes just a day before the Budget, the survey's recommendations do not impose any binding constraints on the Budget's formulation or content.

The survey can be accessed and downloaded from 'www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey '. It will be available in the public domain once it has been presented in the Parliament.