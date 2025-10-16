Economics to play key role in ramping up energy purchases from US

India’s ambition to increase energy purchases from the United States would hinge on economics, industry executives and analysts told Business Standard, as refiners incur higher freight costs compared to other geographies. On October 15, India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said the country has headroom for an additional $12–13 billion in energy purchases from the US, in addition to the current $12–13 billion energy trade.
One of India’s top state-run refiners said it can further increase crude oil imports from the US by 10–15 per cent, given favourable prices. “BPCL currently imports 10–12 per cent of its crude oil from the US. We have a swing of 10–15 per cent. Increasing imports from the US will depend on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) prices; it is a commercial decision,” said Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, director (finance) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
Indian refiners face higher freight costs in buying energy from the US as shipments take 45–50 days to reach the country’s shores, compared to an average of 7–8 days from the Middle East and 30–45 days from Russia. Meanwhile, Indian refineries are also configured to process more high-sulphur crude compared to low-sulphur crude from the US.
Despite limited upside in increasing crude oil imports from the US, experts believe a rise in energy trade with the US would also rely on higher intake of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to better market prices.
“If India decides to increase energy purchases from the US, LNG or LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) would be the most preferable option, given its stronger upside compared to crude. While US crude imports are already rising, India’s ability to significantly ramp them up remains structurally capped at 400–500 thousand barrels per day (kbd),” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst, refining and modelling at Kpler.
Also Read
He added that US grades face logistical, economic, and compatibility challenges with Indian refinery configurations, making a material swing toward American crude unlikely. Kpler data show that India’s crude oil imports from the US jumped significantly to 655 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in the first 15 days of October, compared to 207 kbpd in September. India’s crude oil imports from the US are expected to average around 450–500 kbpd in October, said Ritolia.
The country’s strategy of increasing energy supplies from the US also rests on India’s focus on diversifying sources to shield itself from geopolitical shocks. India currently imports crude oil from 40 countries, compared to 27 nations in 2007.
“Crude oil supplies from the US were just 4 per cent of India’s total crude imports in FY2025 and can be increased as India diversifies its crude basket, which would also enable reduction of the trade deficit the US has with India,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings at ICRA. Besides crude oil, several Indian companies are also exploring LNG deals with US firms, as Henry Hub-based LNG is cheaper than other sources in the market, said Vasisht.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on October 16 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil. Hours later, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the country is a large importer of energy and would prioritise consumer interests to ensure stable energy prices and secure supplies.
India currently imports around 30 per cent of its crude oil requirements from Russia. Oil imports from Russia have been robust at 1.8 million bpd in October so far, compared to 1.54 million bpd in September. “India is likely to continue importing 1.6–1.8 million bpd of Russian crude in the near term, with symbolic reductions possible if Washington intensifies pressure. Russian barrels will remain the core of India’s crude mix, while incremental volumes from other regions will serve as diversification buffers — not replacements,” said Ritolia.