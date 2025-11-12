Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt may allow NFRA to split audit review and disciplinary functions

Ruchika Chitravanshi
Nov 12 2025

The government is considering a division of functions within the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and may allow the regulator to bifurcate its functions of review of an audit and the disciplinary proceedings to be taken thereafter, according to official sources.
 
Currently, the NFRA executive body is entitled to discharge all functions and duties assigned to the authority as a whole.
 
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the nodal ministry for NFRA, would have to enable the regulator to delegate its investigation or review function to its officials outside of the executive board by amending the Companies Act, the sources said.
