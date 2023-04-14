ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, offers up to 9% returns effective from today

ESAF SFB fixed deposit rates

The SFB will continue with an interest rate of 4 per cent on FDs maturing in 7-14 days, and a rate of 4.5 per cent on deposits maturing in 15-59 days. The interest rates from ESAF SFB will be 5 per cent for deposits with a tenure of 60-90 days and 5.25 per cent those with a tenure of 91-182 days.

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) raised its interest fees on FD of under Rs 2 crore. The bank now offers interest rates from 4.5 per cent to 6.75 cent for senior citizens and from 4 per cent to 6.25 per cent for others, following the revision. On deposits due in 2-3 years, the bank is currently offering a maximum interest rate of 8.5 per cent for the general public and 9 per cent for seniors. Starting today (April 14) the SFB's most recent FD rates have become active.