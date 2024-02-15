ESIC adds around 1.88 mn new members in Dec, 47% youth, shows govt data

It also shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of society, the ministry stated

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 18.86 lakh new members in December 2023, according to provisional payroll data released on Thursday.

Around 23,347 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of ESIC in December, ensuring more coverage, the labour ministry said in a statement.

The data shows that more jobs were generated for the youth during the month as out of the total 18.86 lakh employees added, 8.83 lakh, constituting 47 per cent of the total registrations, were up to the age group of 25 years.

The net enrolment of female members was 3.59 lakh in December 2023, according to the data.

A total of 47 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme in December.

It also shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of society, the ministry stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.