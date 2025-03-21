Friday, March 21, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Expand PLI scheme to labour sectors: Parliamentary committee to govt

Expand PLI scheme to labour sectors: Parliamentary committee to govt

The committee also recommended that the commerce department should 'proactively' take measures to conclude the FTAs

labour code

The committee also expressed concern over the “lack of a clear timeline” for launching the National E-Commerce Policy under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary committee has recommended extending and enhancing the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and expanding its coverage to include labour-intensive sectors, such as chemicals, leather, apparel, and handicrafts.
 
“The committee recognises that the PLI scheme has significantly bolstered India’s manufacturing sector and export growth… Additionally, establishing a robust framework for monitoring and reporting on the scheme’s impact is essential to ensure its effectiveness,” according to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on commerce.
 
Currently, the PLI scheme covers 14 sectors, including mobile phones, drones, white goods, telecommunications, textiles, automobiles, specialty steel, and pharmaceutical drugs, with an outlay of ₹1.97 trillion. The committee has recommended extending the scheme to additional sectors, such as defence manufacturing, aerospace, and ship containers to strengthen domestic manufacturing.
 
 
The committee also expressed concern over the “lack of a clear timeline” for launching the National E-Commerce Policy under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It recommended the government to expedite the policy’s finalisation and implementation with a ‘clear timeline’.
 
Focus on exports

Also Read

Premiumsemiconductor

Govt has finalised design, outline of ISM phase two, to support semicon

PremiumNokia Country Head Tarun Chhabra

Nokia exporting up to 70% of India production, says Tarun Chhabra

Don't be mere spectator, grab global opportunities: PM Modi to industry

Don't be mere spectator, grab global opportunities: PM Modi to industry

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric gets IFCI notice for missing PLI-ACC scheme milestones

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries seeks extension for EV battery-making plant setup

 
The committee stressed the importance of operationalising and continuing the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), which provides financial support to exporters by compensating for the high cost of export credit, helping them remain competitive in international markets.
 
IES was operational until December 31 but was later merged with the ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission announced in the Union Budget. However, the scheme is still not operational.
 
“The committee would have ideally preferred continuation of the scheme. However, if a new scheme (Export Promotion Mission) is being envisaged, components of IES must be duly incorporated with adequate allocation of funds,” the report said.
 
It urged the government to implement the mission at the earliest and for the commerce department to reassess funding requirements and seek additional allocations if needed.
 
The committee also recommended that the commerce department ‘proactively’ take measures to conclude ongoing free-trade agreement (FTA) negotiations for mutually beneficial trade opportunities with various countries. This would allow greater investment opportunities, increase exports, ease in labour mobility and technology transfer.
 
India is currently negotiating trade deals with the US, the UK, the European Union, and Oman, while discussions with Australia are focused on a comprehensive FTA. India plans to finalise agreements with the US, EU, and New Zealand by the end of this year.
 
“The committee notes that among the countries with which India has signed FTAs or Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, some —including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam — export much more to India than they import. The department should take measures to target these countries with specific products/services to bridge the balance of trade gap with these countries,” it said.
 

More From This Section

trade

Exports from SEZs and EOUs till Feb 5 eligible for Rodtep scheme benefits

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Advanced economies overtake Gulf nations in share of remittances to India

India china, India, China

India's ambitious $23 bn PLI scheme to counter China factories set to lapse

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

Govt replaces 'certificate' with 'proof' in Rules of Origin regulations

PremiumDrone

GST Council meet: Uniform 5% rate on drones for business use on agenda

Topics : PLI scheme DPIIT Parliament Make in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon