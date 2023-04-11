Why the European Union's CBAM is worrying for Indian steel exports

The EU is a key market which, according to Crisil Market Intelligence, accounted for 25-30 per cent of India’s finished steel exports over the last three fiscals (FY20-FY22).

The CBAM, aimed at preventing “carbon leakage”, will be phased in gradually. As things stand, starting October 1, importers in the European Union, of products from specific sectors such as iron & steel, aluminium, electricity, certain fertilisers, cement and hydrogen, would have to start collecting and reporting carbon data. CBAM will come into force in2026, with a levy linked to the EU carbon market price.