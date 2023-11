As demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) stays robust this financial year despite a visible pickup in economic activities, signifying a worrying trend in the rural job market, the central government is planning to pump in more funds into the scheme to keep it functional for the rest of 2023-24.



Till the end of October, according to the data collated from the MGNREGA website, expenditure on the scheme has been around Rs 77,634