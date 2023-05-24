Fake ITCs under GST regime huge challenge for govt: CBIC

“If someone is taking the wrong ITC, there is no other option but to suspend the (GST) registration with immediate effect. Otherwise, they will continue their activities, and in the process will generate more fake ITCs and will pollute the entire ecosystem,” said Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, member (compliance management), CBIC, at an event organised by the PHDCCI.



Goods and services tax (GST) registration is suspended only in cases of serious violation such as someone taking wrong input tax credits (ITC), a Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) official on Wednesday, terming fake ITCs “a huge challenge for the government”.