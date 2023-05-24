close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Transport Department targets Rs 850 cr revenue in FY24: Dy CM

Moreover, registration of all vehicles, including the JCB and heavy vehicles, has been made mandatory in the state

Press Trust of India Shimla
fiscal deficit, revenue, growth, economy, tax collections, expenditure, coronavirus, covid-19

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has set a target to generate revenue of Rs 850 crore in the current financial year, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

He said it is Rs 175 crore more than the revenue generated by the department in the last year (Rs 675 crore).

Plugging leakages, cracking whip on outside vehicles entering the state without paying taxes and making registration of all vehicles mandatory would help in achieving the set target, the deputy chief minister said while addressing the media here after a review meeting of the transport department.

He underlined the urgency of raising revenue and said that tax defaulters have been given one-time relaxation to pay their dues with 10 per cent interest, waiving the rest of interest and penalty by June 30, 2023, which would accrue an income of Rs 150 crore.

Moreover, registration of all vehicles, including the JCB and heavy vehicles, has been made mandatory in the state.

Luxury buses coming from outside the state would have to pay Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 25,000 per week, Rs 75,000 per month or Rs 9 lakh per annum for plying buses in the state. This initiative is aimed at generating an additional revenue of Rs 10 crore as there are 200-250 such buses.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister

Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Retrospectively convert highway bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

LG India expects 10% growth, exploring new business categories, says MD

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

India-Aus set up task force on green hydrogen; Modi-Albanese discuss ties

Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

The state department has recently completed an exercise to review the performance of staff at the interstate barriers. Following this, a list of underperforming barriers not meeting the targets has been prepared, he said, adding that performance-based incentives like promotions and increments would be introduced and the barriers failing to meet the targets would face the consequences.

Meanwhile, name plates depicting designation of owners other than the government vehicles would not be permitted in the state.

Constant vigil would be kept on all barriers and vehicles used for illegal mining and policy of "zero tolerance" would be adopted for evasion of tax on barriers, he said, adding that scrap policy would be in place for replacement of overage vehicles (more than 15 years) and checking of vehicles would be fully automatic.

Asserting that road safety is of utmost importance as on average 3 persons die in accidents every day in Himachal Pradesh, Agnihotri said schools and colleges would be given Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 for traffic awareness activities. Talks are on to make road safety a part of the school curriculum.

There are about 21.51 lakh vehicles registered in the state of which 18.48 lakh are non-transport vehicles while 3.08 are transport vehicles. The annual growth of vehicles in the state is about 15 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Transport Department

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Group expected to pick UK as site for new JLR battery plant: Report

tata, tata group
2 min read

Retrospectively convert highway bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari
3 min read

LG India expects 10% growth, exploring new business categories, says MD

LG Electronics, LG
4 min read
Premium

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

contracts, companies, documents, probe, investigations, regulator, laws, llp act, limited liability partnership, corporate
3 min read

India-Aus set up task force on green hydrogen; Modi-Albanese discuss ties

Modi-Albanese
3 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
Premium

Indian banks in good shape, but early to call it too good: N S Vishwanathan

N S Vishwanathan, Former Deputy Governor, RBI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon