FCI sells 189,000 tonne wheat, 5,000 tonne rice in 15th weekly e-auction

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) sold 189,000 tonne of wheat and only 5,000 tonne of rice to bulk consumers like flour millers in the 15th weekly e-auction held on Wednesday.

Wheat and rice are being sold under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to bulk users to improve the domestic availability and cool down retail prices.

According to the food ministry, about 189,000 tonne of wheat was sold in the weekly e-auction held on October 4 against 201,000 tonne offered.

However, FCI continued to get lukewarm response for weekly e-auction of rice under OMSS with traders purchasing just 5,000 tonne of grains against 487,000 tonne offered.

Wheat and rice were sold to 2,255 bidders during the e-auction. Around 2,447 empanelled buyers participated for both wheat and rice, the ministry said in a statement.

The weighted average selling price was Rs 2,185.05 per quintal for fair and average quality (FAQ) wheat against the reserve price of Rs 2,150 per quintal, while the weighted average selling price of under relaxed specifications (URS) wheat was Rs 2,193.12 per quintal against the reserve price of Rs 2,125 per quintal, it said.

Also Read Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases After denying rice to Karnataka, FCI struggles to find bidders in e-auction Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds Govt begins kharif paddy procurement; purchases 1.22 mn tonne so far India invites Brazilian industries to be part of its growing supply chain Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept Cricket World Cup may add $2.4 billion to Indian economy: Bank of Baroda Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

The weighted average selling price was Rs 2,932.91 per quintal for rice against the reserve price of Rs 2,932.83 per quintal across India.

The ministry said small quantities are being offered in e-auction to encourage participation from small traders.