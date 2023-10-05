close
Sensex (0.73%)
65701.00 + 474.96
Nifty (0.61%)
19555.25 + 119.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5897.65 + 42.20
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
40087.60 + 40.10
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44228.90 + 264.85
Heatmap

FCI sells 189,000 tonne wheat, 5,000 tonne rice in 15th weekly e-auction

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) sold 1.89 lakh tonne of wheat and only 5,000 tonne of rice to bulk consumers like flour millers in the 15th weekly e-auction held on Wednesday.

wheat

According to the food ministry, about 189,000 tonne of wheat was sold in the weekly e-auction held on October 4 against 2.01 lakh tonne offered | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) sold 189,000 tonne of wheat and only 5,000 tonne of rice to bulk consumers like flour millers in the 15th weekly e-auction held on Wednesday.
Wheat and rice are being sold under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to bulk users to improve the domestic availability and cool down retail prices.
According to the food ministry, about 189,000 tonne of wheat was sold in the weekly e-auction held on October 4 against 201,000 tonne offered.
However, FCI continued to get lukewarm response for weekly e-auction of rice under OMSS with traders purchasing just 5,000 tonne of grains against 487,000 tonne offered.
Wheat and rice were sold to 2,255 bidders during the e-auction. Around 2,447 empanelled buyers participated for both wheat and rice, the ministry said in a statement.
The weighted average selling price was Rs 2,185.05 per quintal for fair and average quality (FAQ) wheat against the reserve price of Rs 2,150 per quintal, while the weighted average selling price of under relaxed specifications (URS) wheat was Rs 2,193.12 per quintal against the reserve price of Rs 2,125 per quintal, it said.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

After denying rice to Karnataka, FCI struggles to find bidders in e-auction

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Govt begins kharif paddy procurement; purchases 1.22 mn tonne so far

India invites Brazilian industries to be part of its growing supply chain

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Cricket World Cup may add $2.4 billion to Indian economy: Bank of Baroda

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

The weighted average selling price was Rs 2,932.91 per quintal for rice against the reserve price of Rs 2,932.83 per quintal across India.
The ministry said small quantities are being offered in e-auction to encourage participation from small traders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Food Corporation of India auction wheat RICE

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon