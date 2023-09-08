Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organisers have announced the revised dates for the PKL 2023 Player Auction. Now, the PKL 2023 auction will take place on October 9 and October 10, 2023.

Earlier, Mashal Sports, one of the organisers of Pro Kabaddi, scheduled the PKL 2023 Player Auction on September 8 and September 9. However, the auction was postponed at the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India in view of preparations of the Indian Kabaddi team for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 7.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League, said, "We are delighted to announce that the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will now be held immediately after the Asian Games. We are certain that there will be extreme fan excitement and interest in a blockbuster Player Auction, where several star performers from the Asian Games will attract competitive bidding from the PKL teams".

Details of PKL 2023 auctions

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories in the PKL Season 10 Player Auction. The Categories are A, B, C and D and the players will be subdivided into 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders' and 'Raiders' within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are Category A - Rs 30 Lakh, Category B - Rs 20 Lakh, Category C - Rs 13 Lakh, Category D - Rs 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023. The Salary Purse available to each franchise is Rs 5 crore.

The PKL teams have already begun building their squads for PKL Season 10 under the League Player Policy. In August 2023, the PKL teams exercised their option of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads.

The franchises had the choice of retaining players across three categories - Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP) and Existing New Young Players (ENYP).

Eighty-four players were retained with 22 from the ERP category, 24 in the RYP category and 38 in the ENYP category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola and Fazel Atrachali, will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 auction and new dates, PKL auction live streaming and telecast

When will PKL 2023 player auction take place?

PKL 2023 auction will take place on October 9 and October 10.

How to watch the live telecast of the PKL 2023 auction?

Star Sports will live telecast the Pro Kabaddi League auction on October 9 and 10.

How to watch live streaming of the PKL 2023 auction?

Disney+Hotstar will live streaming Pro Kabaddi auction.